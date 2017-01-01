Berfrois

Without the Comfort of Solitude

Without the Comfort of Solitude

Cranked-Up, Extreme Tabloid Machine

Write Our Democracy

Democracy Is Coming

Democracy Is Coming

Cohen admitted in television interviews that he feared a rise of extremism, a growing feeling of dangerous hospitability to “the extremist position” which ends in his song’s decree “I’ve seen the future, brother: / It is murder.”

Tammy Ho Lai-Ming: Things I Heard About Hong Kong in 2016

Tammy Ho Lai-Ming: Things I Heard About Hong Kong in 2016

I heard that Hong Kong children are not happy. Those aged eight to nine and those over fourteen are particularly discontented. I heard that even kindergarten children have to do lots of homework.

This Be the Construct

This Be the Construct

When I used to come to Venice in the 1970s I ate, sometimes every night, at Montin’s, now quite a celebrated restaurant and a short walk from the Accademia.

Kings Lear by Stuart Elden

Kings Lear by Stuart Elden

by Stuart Elden The One King Lear, by Brian Vickers, Cambridge, MA: Harvard University Press, 416 pp. Anyone who has seen more than one production of a Shakespeare play in a theatre, or watched a film version, will know that the words said by the actors can change. Speeches are...

“Room exists for political manoeuvre”

"Room exists for political manoeuvre"

Jürgen Habermas: The Left must regain the initiative and offer a credible response the destructive forces of unbridled capitalism.

X’s NYE

X's NYE

X sometimes wonders if the best writing is by people whose names we will never know. The Geological Surveys published by the United States Government Printing Office--especially those from the 1930s.

A Very Vaping Year

A Very Vaping Year

A review of 2016 by Queen Mob's Teahouse

Our Virtual Friend Climate

Septuagenarian Sex

Starman

Starman

Bowie in Los Angeles was a kind of mantic probe for young kids discovering the joy of sex, sexuality, art, artiness. He was going into areas that no one had really explored before.

Scarfed in Mist

Scarfed in Mist

I had been living in Scotland for more than five years before I found The Living Mountain through two recommendations that came in quick succession.

What signifies the beauty of nature when men are base?

What signifies the beauty of nature when men are base?

Nature and landscape are palimpsests of history and social violence more than they are alternatives to them. They show back to the observer the durability and definiteness of the world people have made so far.

Almost Incredibly Soothing

Almost Incredibly Soothing

And I am sitting in my new room, with curtains, fire, table; and two great views; sometimes sun over the brooks and storm over the church.

What Obama Saw in the Fabulous Five

What Obama Saw in the Fabulous Five

When Barack Obama was 10, his father gave him a basketball, a gift that connected the two directly. Obama was born in 1961 in Hawaii and raised by his mother, Ann Dunham, who was white.

Frankfurt produces neologisms at an alarming rate…

Frankfurt produces neologisms at an alarming rate…

Many exhibits are corporate, focusing on textbooks, reference, and consolidations of data. The ProQuest stand announced its motto in a red banner line: "Empowering researchers and information seekers to discover, grow and thrive."

Gathering and Assembling: Judith Butler on the Future of Politics

Gathering and Assembling: Judith Butler on the Future of Politics

It is impossible to under-estimate the exceptional contribution to political understanding provided in the writing of Judith Butler.

Poetry Prize II

Poetry Prize II

Berfrois is delighted to announce that the Berfrois Poetry Prize is back.

The rhythm all ripple and suspended fall…

The rhythm all ripple and suspended fall…

A week or so back I found with some difficulty a friend who even in his own judgment has no claim to the vacant office, and we set out together across Dartmoor

Pleasure………Profit by Eric D. Lehman

Pleasure………Profit by Eric D. Lehman

I was forcefully discouraged from reading by parents and teachers, because I was not reading the “right” things, and furthermore was not reading them in the “right” way.

Berfrois Digs

  1. The Cannabis Bible
  2. flake
  3. #WriteOurDemocracy
  4. 2016 Picks
  5. The Canal at Dalston
  6. Caravaggio
  7. Songs on the Radio

Scherezade Siobhan: Tabeer

Scherezade Siobhan: Tabeer

I navigate an illness that makes me a protagonist of clichés. Sometimes, the thought of release is a dream of falling through clouds. My friend excitedly speaks about watching the northern lights from the cockpit of a plane — the whole kaleidoscopic spectacle, every inch of that cursive diffusion.

Destroyed Human Bodies

Destroyed Human Bodies

I will try to clarify, in eight points, why it is important—today—to look at images of destroyed human bodies like those I have used and integrated in different works.

Joseph Spece on Metroid

Joseph Spece on Metroid

This afternoon I’m nested in a striped comforter, looking out the window at four snowy oaks. In the foreground, the shrivelled leaves of the hydrangea, mostly buried in drifts. The television screen is static, paused on a scene in the game I honor before every other, Metroid.

‘The Starship: I’ by Sarah Blake

'The Starship: I' by Sarah Blake

What if you saw a starship?

Claudia Landolfi: Pathologies of Affect

Claudia Landolfi
Claudia Landolfi: Pathologies of Affect

Long ago, when the Universality of a ‘Western Empire’ was both the premise and the purpose of political strategy the West’s identity was born.

Teresa K. Miller and Gregory Giles Discuss Meat

Teresa K. Miller and Gregory Giles Discuss Meat

In a 60-page essay I wrote on the nature of a “morbid curiosity,” I struggled not only with the ethics of viewing actualities of death found on shock sites—usually, the premature deaths of non-white victims of car crashes, industrial accidents, drug cartel violence.

Daniel Tobin on John Donne

Daniel Tobin on John Donne

Today because I am sufficiently connected here in my book-glutted home in Boston I have decided to make my little room an everywhere. As it so happens, I am hovering now above an area of greater London known as Mitcham that four-hundred years ago was an outlying village backwater away from the teeming intrigue and bustle of King James’ city and his court.

‘Nature Is Changing Me’ by Jennifer L. Knox

'Nature Is Changing Me' by Jennifer L. Knox

A poem by Jennifer L. Knox: against my will/I believed I was/ the train brake, the electric fence

‘Relentless’ by Jeff Bezos

'Relentless' by Jeff Bezos
