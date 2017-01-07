Eric D. Lehman: The Hartford Wits and Literary History
The architects of the American literary canon have always struggled between aesthetics and the demands of historicity. The Hartford Wits are a sad example of how this tension has become lopsided in favor of aesthetic currency, practically erasing this important group from critical study.Read More
Jesse Miksic: A Bad Dream for a New Year
It turned out 2016 was not just a "terrible year." Like most conventional wisdom, that chestnut turned out to be bunk.Read More
It was the voice of Fancy; it was the face of Poetry…
As we passed along between Wem and Shrewsbury, and I eyed their blue tops seen through the wintry branches, or the red rustling leaves of the sturdy oak-trees by the road-side, a sound was in my ears as of a Siren's song; I was stunnedRead More
Without the Comfort of Solitude
At college, dormitory suites had single and double bedrooms. For three years, I lived in one bedroom crowded with everything I owned. During my senior year, I managed to secure a single suite: bedroom and sitting room and bath.Read More
Cranked-Up, Extreme Tabloid Machine
With the incorporation of the ’60s counter-culture into the machinery of normalisation, the re-emergence of an underground from the late ’70s onward corresponded to an increasingly fraught and combative stance.Read More
Write Our Democracy
Join us on Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday as we reaffirm our commitment to a tolerant and diverse society. Free and open to the public. One of over 40 events worldwide.Read More
Democracy Is Coming
Cohen admitted in television interviews that he feared a rise of extremism, a growing feeling of dangerous hospitability to “the extremist position” which ends in his song’s decree “I’ve seen the future, brother: / It is murder.”Read More
Tammy Ho Lai-Ming: Things I Heard About Hong Kong in 2016
I heard that Hong Kong children are not happy. Those aged eight to nine and those over fourteen are particularly discontented. I heard that even kindergarten children have to do lots of homework.Read More
This Be the Construct
When I used to come to Venice in the 1970s I ate, sometimes every night, at Montin’s, now quite a celebrated restaurant and a short walk from the Accademia.Read More
Kings Lear by Stuart Elden
by Stuart Elden The One King Lear, by Brian Vickers, Cambridge, MA: Harvard University Press, 416 pp. Anyone who has seen more than one production of a Shakespeare play in a theatre, or watched a film version, will know that the words said by the actors can change. Speeches are...Read More
“Room exists for political manoeuvre”
Jürgen Habermas: The Left must regain the initiative and offer a credible response the destructive forces of unbridled capitalism.Read More
Scarfed in Mist
I had been living in Scotland for more than five years before I found The Living Mountain through two recommendations that came in quick succession.Read More
I navigate an illness that makes me a protagonist of clichés. Sometimes, the thought of release is a dream of falling through clouds. My friend excitedly speaks about watching the northern lights from the cockpit of a plane — the whole kaleidoscopic spectacle, every inch of that cursive diffusion.Read More
I will try to clarify, in eight points, why it is important—today—to look at images of destroyed human bodies like those I have used and integrated in different works.Read More
This afternoon I’m nested in a striped comforter, looking out the window at four snowy oaks. In the foreground, the shrivelled leaves of the hydrangea, mostly buried in drifts. The television screen is static, paused on a scene in the game I honor before every other, Metroid.Read More
What if you saw a starship?Read More
Long ago, when the Universality of a ‘Western Empire’ was both the premise and the purpose of political strategy the West’s identity was born.Read More
In a 60-page essay I wrote on the nature of a “morbid curiosity,” I struggled not only with the ethics of viewing actualities of death found on shock sites—usually, the premature deaths of non-white victims of car crashes, industrial accidents, drug cartel violence.Read More
Today because I am sufficiently connected here in my book-glutted home in Boston I have decided to make my little room an everywhere. As it so happens, I am hovering now above an area of greater London known as Mitcham that four-hundred years ago was an outlying village backwater away from the teeming intrigue and bustle of King James’ city and his court.Read More
A poem by Jennifer L. Knox: against my will/I believed I was/ the train brake, the electric fenceRead More