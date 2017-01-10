Berfrois

‘Which side are you on?’

‘Which side are you on?’

Ed Simon: Darkness Made Visible

“Editorial policy is defined at the top of the BBC”

Informal actors came to the Kremlin’s aid…

Informal actors came to the Kremlin’s aid…

"Kompromat", meaning compromising materials, as a tactic to smear one's opponents, came into use in Russia in the late 1990s, and back then it was a mix of intercepted phone calls and analytical profiles prepared by the oligarchs' shadowy security details or the government security services.

Read More

Marsha Pomerantz: Left/Right

Marsha Pomerantz: Left/Right

Mothers don’t eat. It had come to my attention that mothers were fueled by something other than food: possibly telephone talk and worry. I wondered how old you had to be to turn into a mother and not have to eat anymore.

Read More

Anthony Ausiello on Magical Realism

Anthony Ausiello on Magical Realism

Reading Hari Kunzru’s Gods Without Men made me realize magical realism could play a complex role in fiction, that it could be utilized as another literary tool in an author’s craft.

Read More

The erasure of Islam from Rumi’s poetry started long ago…

The erasure of Islam from Rumi’s poetry started long ago…

Rumi was born in the early thirteenth century, in what is now Afghanistan. He later settled in Konya, in present-day Turkey, with his family. His father was a preacher and religious scholar, and he introduced Rumi to Sufism.

Read More

Their Haymakers

X: A Machine to End All Machines

X: A Machine to End All Machines

Can you feel it coming? The machine? Can you feel it, can you see it from your high window, beneath the yellow sun, in the distance, furrowing beneath that black soil as it makes its way toward you?

Read More

Paws and Jaws

Davos is particularly fond of borrowing authoritarian capitalist ideas…

Davos is particularly fond of borrowing authoritarian capitalist ideas…

While it’s easy to see how this establishment structure could provoke an uprising, two developments over the last decade have made it especially susceptible.

Read More

‘At the heart of this game of betrayal is trust’

‘At the heart of this game of betrayal is trust’

A former MI6 agent is commissioned, by the opposition, to investigate an American presidential campaign that most people regard as a joke. He uncovers an international conspiracy led by the Russian secret services to put their man in the White House.

Read More

Maybe these pills can do the trick?

Maybe these pills can do the trick?

by Steve Mentz Motion disorients bodies. When they are moved, bodies seek stable refuge—whether the bodies in question comprise shipwrecked sailors, strife-torn nations, dislocated asylum-seekers, or even confused students. Poetry offers a partial, not always effective, response to motion sickness. In disorienting times and places, we imagine refuge—while not averting...

Read More

Menachem Feuer: Pynchon and the Schlemiel

Menachem Feuer: Pynchon and the Schlemiel

What many literary critics overlook, however, is the fact that the schlemiel has also found its way into the pages of great Anglo-American writers like John Updike (see his “Beck” series) and Thomas Pynchon.

Read More

John Canaday: Unriddling

John Canaday: Unriddling

Jeredith Merrin’s Owling, winner of the 2016 Grayson Chapbook contest, consists of 19 poems, each named after one of 18 species of owls from around the world.

Read More

Various Costumed Dramas

Various Costumed Dramas

“I can’t just sit here and watch Netflix for the next four years and disappear into various costumed dramas,” said Belieu, the “Writers Resist” organizer. “I’m not going to live in fear. And I’m not going to keep my mouth shut.”

Read More

Enthusiasm!

“Writers and readers are gathering worldwide to protest any slide into fascism”

Eric D. Lehman: The Hartford Wits and Literary History

Eric D. Lehman: The Hartford Wits and Literary History

The architects of the American literary canon have always struggled between aesthetics and the demands of historicity. The Hartford Wits are a sad example of how this tension has become lopsided in favor of aesthetic currency, practically erasing this important group from critical study.

Read More

“Like the internet”

Jesse Miksic: A Bad Dream for a New Year

Jesse Miksic: A Bad Dream for a New Year

It turned out 2016 was not just a "terrible year." Like most conventional wisdom, that chestnut turned out to be bunk.

Read More

It was the voice of Fancy; it was the face of Poetry…

It was the voice of Fancy; it was the face of Poetry…

As we passed along between Wem and Shrewsbury, and I eyed their blue tops seen through the wintry branches, or the red rustling leaves of the sturdy oak-trees by the road-side, a sound was in my ears as of a Siren's song; I was stunned

Read More

Berfrois Digs

  1. Rich Mixed Swedes
  2. Miłosz
  3. SNL
  4. Writers Resist: London
  5. The Most Extreme Cubist Works
  6. The Cannabis Bible
  7. flake

Most Popular

Editor's Picks

Scherezade Siobhan: Tabeer

Scherezade Siobhan: Tabeer

I navigate an illness that makes me a protagonist of clichés. Sometimes, the thought of release is a dream of falling through clouds. My friend excitedly speaks about watching the northern lights from the cockpit of a plane — the whole kaleidoscopic spectacle, every inch of that cursive diffusion.

Read More

Destroyed Human Bodies

Destroyed Human Bodies

I will try to clarify, in eight points, why it is important—today—to look at images of destroyed human bodies like those I have used and integrated in different works.

Read More

Joseph Spece on Metroid

Joseph Spece on Metroid

This afternoon I’m nested in a striped comforter, looking out the window at four snowy oaks. In the foreground, the shrivelled leaves of the hydrangea, mostly buried in drifts. The television screen is static, paused on a scene in the game I honor before every other, Metroid.

Read More

‘The Starship: I’ by Sarah Blake

‘The Starship: I’ by Sarah Blake

What if you saw a starship?

Read More

Claudia Landolfi: Pathologies of Affect

Claudia Landolfi
Claudia Landolfi: Pathologies of Affect

Long ago, when the Universality of a ‘Western Empire’ was both the premise and the purpose of political strategy the West’s identity was born.

Read More

Teresa K. Miller and Gregory Giles Discuss Meat

Teresa K. Miller and Gregory Giles Discuss Meat

In a 60-page essay I wrote on the nature of a “morbid curiosity,” I struggled not only with the ethics of viewing actualities of death found on shock sites—usually, the premature deaths of non-white victims of car crashes, industrial accidents, drug cartel violence.

Read More

Daniel Tobin on John Donne

Daniel Tobin on John Donne

Today because I am sufficiently connected here in my book-glutted home in Boston I have decided to make my little room an everywhere. As it so happens, I am hovering now above an area of greater London known as Mitcham that four-hundred years ago was an outlying village backwater away from the teeming intrigue and bustle of King James’ city and his court.

Read More

‘Nature Is Changing Me’ by Jennifer L. Knox

‘Nature Is Changing Me’ by Jennifer L. Knox

A poem by Jennifer L. Knox: against my will/I believed I was/ the train brake, the electric fence

Read More

‘Relentless’ by Jeff Bezos

‘Relentless’ by Jeff Bezos
Read More

Go to Archive >

John Perivolaris: London, 1978 – 1980
Image gallery: John Perivolaris: London, 1978 – 1980
‘Studying Hunger’ by Bernadette Mayer
Book: ‘Studying Hunger’ by Bernadette Mayer
‘Attention Equals Life’ by Andrew Epstein
Book excerpt: ‘Attention Equals Life’ by Andrew Epstein
‘Wongawongaland’ by Tom Pickard
Poem: ‘Wongawongaland’ by Tom Pickard
‘An Anatomy Of Mourning’ by Legacy Russell
Poem: ‘An Anatomy Of Mourning’ by Legacy Russell
Ambar Navarro
Image gallery: Ambar Navarro
‘The Man Who Could Work Miracles’ by H. G. Wells
Short story: ‘The Man Who Could Work Miracles’ by H. G. Wells
‘Legend of the Necessary Dreamer’ by Maria Fusco
Book excerpt: ‘Legend of the Necessary Dreamer’ by Maria Fusco
‘At This Stage Of The Journey…’ and ‘The Empathy Conundrum’ by Robin Richardson
Poems: ‘At This Stage Of The Journey…’ and ‘The Empathy Conundrum’ by Robin Richardson
Fact
Podcast: Fact
‘The Oxen’ by Thomas Hardy
Poem: ‘The Oxen’ by Thomas Hardy
‘Playing videogames on Boxing Day (your family just watching)’ by Russell Bennetts
Poem: ‘Playing videogames on Boxing Day (your family just watching)’ by Russell Bennetts
‘Tender Buttons’ by Gertrude Stein
Book excerpt: ‘Tender Buttons’ by Gertrude Stein
‘A Spam Christmas’ by Erik Kennedy
Poem: ‘A Spam Christmas’ by Erik Kennedy
‘Go, Contex, Go!’ by Vlad Savich
Book: ‘Go, Contex, Go!’ by Vlad Savich
‘For Your Thoughts’ by Nyla Matuk
Poem: ‘For Your Thoughts’ by Nyla Matuk
‘Fragment 3: Come, come thou bleak December wind’ by Samuel Taylor Coleridge
Poem: ‘Fragment 3: Come, come thou bleak December wind’ by Samuel Taylor Coleridge
Ruby Gloom
Image gallery: Ruby Gloom
LA Light
Video: LA Light
‘A Secret’ by Sina Queyras
Poem: ‘A Secret’ by Sina Queyras
The Removals – VHS Trailer
Video: The Removals – VHS Trailer
‘Should I Lose My Memory’ by Goirick Brahmachari
Poem: ‘Should I Lose My Memory’ by Goirick Brahmachari
René Magritte: Selected Writings
Book excerpt: René Magritte: Selected Writings
An Artist and a Poet Consider Failure
Poem and picture: An Artist and a Poet Consider Failure
‘Witness’ by Phillip B. Williams
Poem: ‘Witness’ by Phillip B. Williams
‘The Haunted Dress’ by Priyanka Sacheti
Short story: ‘The Haunted Dress’ by Priyanka Sacheti
‘Wannabe Hoochie Mama Gallery of Realities’ Red Dress Code’ by Thylias Moss
Poem: ‘Wannabe Hoochie Mama Gallery of Realities’ Red Dress Code’ by Thylias Moss
‘mille-feuille’ by Jeremy Fernando
Short story: ‘mille-feuille’ by Jeremy Fernando
Angel’s Basic School
Video: Angel’s Basic School
‘Party’ by Rebecca Watts
Poem: ‘Party’ by Rebecca Watts
‘A Little Cloud’ by James Joyce
Short story: ‘A Little Cloud’ by James Joyce
‘White Nights, 1938’ and ‘Bella Roma’ by Martin Edmunds
Poems: ‘White Nights, 1938’ and ‘Bella Roma’ by Martin Edmunds
‘A Dedbote is Actually Something Owed,’ by Benjamin Lytal
Short story: ‘A Dedbote is Actually Something Owed,’ by Benjamin Lytal
‘One Stone, Two Birds’ by Tammy Ho Lai-Ming
Poem: ‘One Stone, Two Birds’ by Tammy Ho Lai-Ming
‘Life Breaks In: A Mood Almanack’ by Mary Cappello
Book excerpt: ‘Life Breaks In: A Mood Almanack’ by Mary Cappello
‘Trumpeteers’ by Mikayla Ávila Vilá
Short story: ‘Trumpeteers’ by Mikayla Ávila Vilá
‘Terlingua’ by Nicky Arscott
Poem comic: ‘Terlingua’ by Nicky Arscott
‘Susie Asado’ and ‘Preciosilla’ by Gertrude Stein
Poems: ‘Susie Asado’ and ‘Preciosilla’ by Gertrude Stein
‘In Their Arms’ by Thomas Moore
Book excerpt: ‘In Their Arms’ by Thomas Moore
“Rachel Milligan’s various time-travel…”, “Milan Museum” and “Who Gives a Schtickle…” by Russell Bennetts and Rauan Klassnik
Poems: “Rachel Milligan’s various time-travel…”, “Milan Museum” and “Who Gives a Schtickle…” by Russell Bennetts and Rauan Klassnik
‘A Woman of Theory’ by Nicholas Rombes
Short story: ‘A Woman of Theory’ by Nicholas Rombes
‘Named After Death’ by Sarah Blake
Book: ‘Named After Death’ by Sarah Blake
‘Dialogue: Mammalia’ by Dawn Promislow
Poem: ‘Dialogue: Mammalia’ by Dawn Promislow
‘Prolapse’ by Kari Shemwell
Short story: ‘Prolapse’ by Kari Shemwell
‘Herland’ by Charlotte Perkins Gilman
Book excerpt: ‘Herland’ by Charlotte Perkins Gilman
Print’s Back
Podcast: Print’s Back
Amiri Baraka Is in Contempt
Comic: Amiri Baraka Is in Contempt