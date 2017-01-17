Davos is particularly fond of borrowing authoritarian capitalist ideas…
While it's easy to see how this establishment structure could provoke an uprising, two developments over the last decade have made it especially susceptible.
‘At the heart of this game of betrayal is trust’
A former MI6 agent is commissioned, by the opposition, to investigate an American presidential campaign that most people regard as a joke. He uncovers an international conspiracy led by the Russian secret services to put their man in the White House.
Maybe these pills can do the trick?
by Steve Mentz Motion disorients bodies. When they are moved, bodies seek stable refuge—whether the bodies in question comprise shipwrecked sailors, strife-torn nations, dislocated asylum-seekers, or even confused students. Poetry offers a partial, not always effective, response to motion sickness. In disorienting times and places, we imagine refuge—while not averting...
Menachem Feuer: Pynchon and the Schlemiel
What many literary critics overlook, however, is the fact that the schlemiel has also found its way into the pages of great Anglo-American writers like John Updike (see his "Beck" series) and Thomas Pynchon.
John Canaday: Unriddling
Jeredith Merrin's Owling, winner of the 2016 Grayson Chapbook contest, consists of 19 poems, each named after one of 18 species of owls from around the world.
Various Costumed Dramas
"I can't just sit here and watch Netflix for the next four years and disappear into various costumed dramas," said Belieu, the "Writers Resist" organizer. "I'm not going to live in fear. And I'm not going to keep my mouth shut."
Eric D. Lehman: The Hartford Wits and Literary History
The architects of the American literary canon have always struggled between aesthetics and the demands of historicity. The Hartford Wits are a sad example of how this tension has become lopsided in favor of aesthetic currency, practically erasing this important group from critical study.
Jesse Miksic: A Bad Dream for a New Year
It turned out 2016 was not just a "terrible year." Like most conventional wisdom, that chestnut turned out to be bunk.
It was the voice of Fancy; it was the face of Poetry…
As we passed along between Wem and Shrewsbury, and I eyed their blue tops seen through the wintry branches, or the red rustling leaves of the sturdy oak-trees by the road-side, a sound was in my ears as of a Siren's song; I was stunned
Without the Comfort of Solitude
At college, dormitory suites had single and double bedrooms. For three years, I lived in one bedroom crowded with everything I owned. During my senior year, I managed to secure a single suite: bedroom and sitting room and bath.
Cranked-Up, Extreme Tabloid Machine
With the incorporation of the '60s counter-culture into the machinery of normalisation, the re-emergence of an underground from the late '70s onward corresponded to an increasingly fraught and combative stance.
Write Our Democracy
Join us on Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday as we reaffirm our commitment to a tolerant and diverse society. Free and open to the public. One of over 40 events worldwide.
Democracy Is Coming
Cohen admitted in television interviews that he feared a rise of extremism, a growing feeling of dangerous hospitability to "the extremist position" which ends in his song's decree "I've seen the future, brother: / It is murder."
Tammy Ho Lai-Ming: Things I Heard About Hong Kong in 2016
I heard that Hong Kong children are not happy. Those aged eight to nine and those over fourteen are particularly discontented. I heard that even kindergarten children have to do lots of homework.
This Be the Construct
When I used to come to Venice in the 1970s I ate, sometimes every night, at Montin's, now quite a celebrated restaurant and a short walk from the Accademia.
Kings Lear by Stuart Elden
by Stuart Elden The One King Lear, by Brian Vickers, Cambridge, MA: Harvard University Press, 416 pp. Anyone who has seen more than one production of a Shakespeare play in a theatre, or watched a film version, will know that the words said by the actors can change. Speeches are...
I navigate an illness that makes me a protagonist of clichés. Sometimes, the thought of release is a dream of falling through clouds. My friend excitedly speaks about watching the northern lights from the cockpit of a plane — the whole kaleidoscopic spectacle, every inch of that cursive diffusion.
I will try to clarify, in eight points, why it is important—today—to look at images of destroyed human bodies like those I have used and integrated in different works.
This afternoon I'm nested in a striped comforter, looking out the window at four snowy oaks. In the foreground, the shrivelled leaves of the hydrangea, mostly buried in drifts. The television screen is static, paused on a scene in the game I honor before every other, Metroid.
What if you saw a starship?
Long ago, when the Universality of a 'Western Empire' was both the premise and the purpose of political strategy the West's identity was born.
In a 60-page essay I wrote on the nature of a "morbid curiosity," I struggled not only with the ethics of viewing actualities of death found on shock sites—usually, the premature deaths of non-white victims of car crashes, industrial accidents, drug cartel violence.
Today because I am sufficiently connected here in my book-glutted home in Boston I have decided to make my little room an everywhere. As it so happens, I am hovering now above an area of greater London known as Mitcham that four-hundred years ago was an outlying village backwater away from the teeming intrigue and bustle of King James' city and his court.
A poem by Jennifer L. Knox: against my will/I believed I was/ the train brake, the electric fence